Daimler AG (ETR:DAI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Daimler AG (ETR:DAI) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €92.29 ($108.57).

Several brokerages recently commented on DAI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €98.00 ($115.29) price target on shares of Daimler in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Nord/LB set a €71.00 ($83.53) price target on shares of Daimler in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Barclays set a €110.00 ($129.41) price target on shares of Daimler in a report on Friday, September 24th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €106.00 ($124.71) price objective on shares of Daimler in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €101.00 ($118.82) price objective on shares of Daimler in a report on Tuesday, September 7th.

Shares of DAI stock opened at €82.89 ($97.52) on Tuesday. Daimler has a 12 month low of €43.12 ($50.73) and a 12 month high of €83.99 ($98.81). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 197.70, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.68 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.60. The company’s fifty day moving average price is €73.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €74.83.

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars & Vans, Daimler Trucks and Buses, and Daimler Mobility segments. The Mercedes-Benz Cars segment offers premium and luxury vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG, Mercedes-Maybach, and Mercedes-EQ brands; small cars under the smart brand name; and ecosystem of Mercedes-Benz under the Mercedes me brand, as well as vans and related services under the Mercedes-Benz and Freightliner brands.

