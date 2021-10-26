Dero (DERO) Achieves Market Capitalization of $218.32 Million

Dero (CURRENCY:DERO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 26th. One Dero coin can now be purchased for about $19.93 or 0.00032763 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Dero has a total market cap of $218.32 million and $1.61 million worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Dero has traded 1.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $60,840.55 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,224.73 or 0.06943931 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000427 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $203.97 or 0.00335256 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $614.26 or 0.01009620 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $54.90 or 0.00090237 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $280.67 or 0.00461316 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $171.91 or 0.00282556 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00005575 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $154.84 or 0.00254501 BTC.

Dero Coin Profile

DERO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theCryptonight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 5th, 2017. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,952,757 coins. Dero’s official Twitter account is @DeroProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Dero’s official website is dero.io . Dero’s official message board is forum.dero.io . The Reddit community for Dero is /r/DeroProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Dero is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm. “

Dero Coin Trading

