Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates “Buy” Rating for L’Air Liquide (OTCMKTS:AIQUY)

L’Air Liquide (OTCMKTS:AIQUY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on AIQUY. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of L’Air Liquide in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of L’Air Liquide in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of L’Air Liquide in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded L’Air Liquide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of L’Air Liquide in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

L’Air Liquide stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.22. The stock had a trading volume of 110,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 303,368. L’Air Liquide has a 12 month low of $28.90 and a 12 month high of $36.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $34.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.69 billion, a PE ratio of 28.15, a P/E/G ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in L’Air Liquide by 5.7% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,285,547 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $80,314,000 after buying an additional 122,374 shares in the last quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC lifted its position in L’Air Liquide by 5.6% in the second quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 170,209 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,961,000 after purchasing an additional 9,083 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. bought a new stake in L’Air Liquide in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,167,000. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. bought a new stake in L’Air Liquide in the second quarter valued at approximately $870,000. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its position in L’Air Liquide by 8.3% in the second quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 17,268 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329 shares during the last quarter. 0.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

L’Air Liquide Company Profile

Air Liquide SA engages in gas supply for large industry and health businesses. It operates through the following segments: Gas & Services, Engineering & Construction, and Global Markets & Technologies. The Gas & Services segment activities are organized by geographical areas, which determine sales policies and development projects.

