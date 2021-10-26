Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates “Buy” Rating for L’Air Liquide (OTCMKTS:AIQUY)

L’Air Liquide (OTCMKTS:AIQUY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on AIQUY. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of L’Air Liquide in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of L’Air Liquide in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of L’Air Liquide in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded L’Air Liquide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of L’Air Liquide in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.00.
L’Air Liquide stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.22. The stock had a trading volume of 110,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 303,368. L’Air Liquide has a 12 month low of $28.90 and a 12 month high of $36.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $34.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.69 billion, a PE ratio of 28.15, a P/E/G ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.
L’Air Liquide Company Profile
Air Liquide SA engages in gas supply for large industry and health businesses. It operates through the following segments: Gas & Services, Engineering & Construction, and Global Markets & Technologies. The Gas & Services segment activities are organized by geographical areas, which determine sales policies and development projects.
