DF Dent & Co. Inc. Acquires 42,425 Shares of Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP)

DF Dent & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) by 71.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 101,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,425 shares during the quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.25% of Trupanion worth $11,684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TRUP. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Trupanion during the first quarter valued at approximately $135,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Trupanion by 103.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 112,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,578,000 after acquiring an additional 57,098 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Trupanion by 1.2% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 38,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,906,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Trupanion by 8.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 590,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,996,000 after purchasing an additional 45,975 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Trupanion by 85.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 18,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after purchasing an additional 8,396 shares during the period. 81.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Trupanion news, EVP Gavin Friedman sold 400 shares of Trupanion stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.30, for a total transaction of $31,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Tricia Plouf sold 3,500 shares of Trupanion stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.72, for a total transaction of $366,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,000 shares of company stock worth $3,131,262 in the last ninety days. 6.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of TRUP stock opened at $108.64 on Tuesday. Trupanion, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.74 and a 1 year high of $126.53. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -155.20 and a beta of 1.85.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.06). Trupanion had a negative return on equity of 9.05% and a negative net margin of 4.65%. The company had revenue of $168.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.03 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Trupanion, Inc. will post -0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TRUP. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trupanion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 7th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Trupanion in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Trupanion in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.40.

About Trupanion

Trupanion, Inc engages in the provision of medical insurance for cats and dogs. It operates through the following segments: Subscription Business and Other Business. The Subscription Business segment involves in the monthly subscriptions of pet medical insurance. The Others Business segment includes companies or organizations that choose to provide medical insurance for cats and dogs as a benefit to their employees or members and contracts include multiple pets.

