DF Dent & Co. Inc. Acquires New Shares in Abcam plc (NASDAQ:ABCM)

DF Dent & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Abcam plc (NASDAQ:ABCM) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 605,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,527,000. DF Dent & Co. Inc. owned 0.27% of Abcam as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in Abcam in the 1st quarter worth about $104,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Abcam in the 2nd quarter worth about $211,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Abcam in the 2nd quarter worth about $214,000. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in Abcam in the 1st quarter worth about $326,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Abcam in the 2nd quarter worth about $383,000. Institutional investors own 10.16% of the company’s stock.

ABCM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Peel Hunt upgraded Abcam to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Abcam in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Abcam from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.00.

Shares of ABCM stock opened at $22.82 on Tuesday. Abcam plc has a 1-year low of $17.14 and a 1-year high of $24.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.73 and a 200 day moving average of $20.00.

Abcam Profile

Abcam plc, a life sciences company, researches, develops, and distributes biological reagents and tools for research, drug discovery, and diagnostics in the United States, China, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia Pacific. The company offers various research products, including primary and secondary antibodies; ELISA and matched antibody pairs; cell and tissue imaging tools; cellular and biochemical assays; proteins and peptides; proteomics tools; agonists, antagonists, activators, and inhibitors; lysates; and multiplex assays.

