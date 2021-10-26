DF Dent & Co. Inc. Acquires Shares of 534,979 Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTV)

DF Dent & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTV) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 534,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,272,000. DF Dent & Co. Inc. owned 0.36% of Momentive Global at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Momentive Global during the second quarter worth about $460,300,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Momentive Global during the second quarter worth about $257,671,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Momentive Global during the second quarter worth about $183,097,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Momentive Global during the second quarter worth about $128,976,000. Finally, Keenan Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Momentive Global during the second quarter worth about $86,852,000. 78.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MNTV. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Momentive Global from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. TheStreet raised Momentive Global from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Momentive Global from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Momentive Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th.

In other Momentive Global news, insider John S. Schoenstein sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.29, for a total value of $154,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Alexander J. Lurie sold 18,528 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.29, for a total value of $357,405.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 103,187 shares of company stock worth $2,235,841. 17.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ MNTV opened at $24.90 on Tuesday. Momentive Global Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.35 and a 12-month high of $28.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.58 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Momentive Global (NASDAQ:MNTV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.03). Momentive Global had a negative return on equity of 29.87% and a negative net margin of 25.31%. The firm had revenue of $109.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.43 million. Momentive Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Momentive Global Inc. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Momentive Global, Inc provides agile software solutions that help companies turn stakeholder feedback into action. Its platform empowers users to collect, analyze, and act on feedback from customers, employees, website and application users, and market research audiences. The company offers enterprise solutions for agile experience management and insights by three product brands: Momentive, GetFeedback and SurveyMonkey.

