DF Dent & Co. Inc. Has $11.33 Million Position in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN)

DF Dent & Co. Inc. cut its position in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,390 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,263 shares during the quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. owned 0.12% of Aspen Technology worth $11,332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in Aspen Technology by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,601 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its position in Aspen Technology by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 21,014 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,032,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in Aspen Technology by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 21,224 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,919,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Aspen Technology by 123.2% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 221 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in Aspen Technology by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,471 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter.

AZPN opened at $154.87 on Tuesday. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $108.15 and a fifty-two week high of $169.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 5.43 and a quick ratio of 5.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.20, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $132.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $139.14.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The technology company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.06. Aspen Technology had a net margin of 45.08% and a return on equity of 48.61%. The company had revenue of $197.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.15 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

AZPN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Aspen Technology in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Aspen Technology from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Bank of America raised shares of Aspen Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $176.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Aspen Technology in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Benchmark lowered shares of Aspen Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $165.83.

Aspen Technology, Inc engages in the provision of asset optimization solutions. It develops its applications to design, and optimize processes across the engineering, manufacturing, supply chain, and asset performance management areas. The firm operates through the Subscription and Software, and Services and Other segments.

