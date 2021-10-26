DF Dent & Co. Inc. Takes Position in WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS)

DF Dent & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 87,413 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,982,000. DF Dent & Co. Inc. owned about 0.18% of WNS as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in WNS by 354.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 229,030 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,293,000 after buying an additional 178,593 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in WNS by 39.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 16,178 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after buying an additional 4,561 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in WNS by 367.5% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,216,917 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $416,675,000 after buying an additional 4,100,942 shares during the period. Hood River Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in WNS during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,774,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in WNS by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 22,491 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,796,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

WNS opened at $84.73 on Tuesday. WNS has a 12-month low of $57.06 and a 12-month high of $86.58. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.48. The company has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.34, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.41.

WNS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on WNS from $88.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Cowen increased their target price on WNS from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Barrington Research increased their target price on WNS from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on WNS from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on WNS from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, WNS currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.89.

WNS Company Profile

WNS (Holdings) Ltd. engages in the provision of business process management solutions. Its services include industry-specific offerings, customer interaction, finance and accounting, human resources, procurement, and research and analytics. It operates through the WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM segments.

