Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Expected to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $1.74 Per Share

Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Digital Realty Trust in a report issued on Sunday, October 24th. KeyCorp analyst J. Sadler anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $1.74 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Digital Realty Trust’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.76 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.76 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.80 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.05 EPS.

DLR has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered Digital Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $171.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Barclays lifted their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $177.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. TD Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $160.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Digital Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.91.

DLR opened at $156.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $155.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $153.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $44.29 billion, a PE ratio of 87.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.12. Digital Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $124.65 and a 1 year high of $168.30.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($1.13). Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 3.52%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.60%.

In other Digital Realty Trust news, CEO A William Stein sold 22,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.05, for a total value of $3,751,548.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.15, for a total value of $53,952.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,952.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 204,884 shares of company stock worth $33,906,264. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DLR. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 156.8% in the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 509.1% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 123.0% in the second quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.04% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

