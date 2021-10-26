DNP Select Income Fund (NYSE:DNP) Hits New 1-Year High at $10.95

DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $10.95 and last traded at $10.94, with a volume of 8852 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.90.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.54.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th.

In related news, Director David J. Vitale bought 5,000 shares of DNP Select Income Fund stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.57 per share, with a total value of $52,850.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $72,792,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,952,556 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $30,854,000 after acquiring an additional 428,676 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,589,964 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $16,615,000 after acquiring an additional 130,940 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 905,699 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $9,465,000 after acquiring an additional 57,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 828,031 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,653,000 after acquiring an additional 13,876 shares during the last quarter. 6.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About DNP Select Income Fund (NYSE:DNP)

DNP Select Income Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objectives are current income, long-term growth of income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in a portfolio of equity and fixed income securities of companies in the public utilities industry. DNP Select Income Fund was founded on January 21, 1986 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

