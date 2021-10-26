Dover (NYSE:DOV) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Dover (NYSE:DOV) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $7.450-$7.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $7.420. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of Dover stock opened at $168.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $24.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $167.20 and its 200-day moving average is $157.07. Dover has a one year low of $108.00 and a one year high of $176.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Get Dover alerts:

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 29.42% and a net margin of 11.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.60 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Dover will post 7.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. This is an increase from Dover’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Dover’s payout ratio is currently 35.27%.

DOV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Dover from $176.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Dover from $163.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Dover from $152.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Dover from $173.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Vertical Research initiated coverage on Dover in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They set a sell rating and a $152.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dover has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $172.83.

About Dover

Dover Corp. engages in the manufacture of equipment, components, and specialty systems. The firm also provides supporting engineering, testing, and other similar services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Fueling Solutions, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Refrigeration and Food Equipment.

Recommended Story: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Dover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.