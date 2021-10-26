Dragon Coins (DRG) Price Down 3.5% This Week

Dragon Coins (CURRENCY:DRG) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 26th. During the last seven days, Dragon Coins has traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar. Dragon Coins has a market cap of $1.44 million and approximately $92.00 worth of Dragon Coins was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dragon Coins coin can now be bought for $0.0041 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33.43 or 0.00054940 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00003019 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00005316 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $131.33 or 0.00215852 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.44 or 0.00104272 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.35 or 0.00012085 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Dragon Coins Profile

Dragon Coins (DRG) is a coin. It was first traded on December 5th, 2017. Dragon Coins’ total supply is 442,695,970 coins and its circulating supply is 348,657,484 coins. Dragon Coins’ official Twitter account is @DragonCoin . The official website for Dragon Coins is drgtoken.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Dragon Coin will act as a friction-less, low-cost & transparent alternative financial mechanism within Casinos, to enhance the age-old gaming industry. With its expertise in blockchain technology, the Dragon’s goal is to reshape the long-standing gaming industry while benefiting those rooted in the industry, as well as all the members of the public who join in the journey to achieve the goals of Dragon Coin. “

Buying and Selling Dragon Coins

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dragon Coins directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dragon Coins should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dragon Coins using one of the exchanges listed above.

