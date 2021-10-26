DubaiCoin Market Cap Achieves $5.12 Million (DBIX)

DubaiCoin (CURRENCY:DBIX) traded 1,078.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 26th. Over the last week, DubaiCoin has traded up 1,027.6% against the US dollar. DubaiCoin has a total market cap of $5.12 million and approximately $552,181.00 worth of DubaiCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DubaiCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Waves (WAVES) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.77 or 0.00047505 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.10 or 0.00021630 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001518 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00006106 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000335 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002189 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001690 BTC.

DubaiCoin Coin Profile

DubaiCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 20th, 2016. DubaiCoin’s total supply is 4,263,172 coins. DubaiCoin’s official Twitter account is @DubaiCoin_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DubaiCoin is /r/ArabianChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DubaiCoin’s official website is www.arabianchain.org

According to CryptoCompare, “DBIX is an advanced version of DubaiCoin with improved security and greater efficiency to support money transfers and global payments, along with fueling the Arabian Chain platform. It's a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Dagger-Hashimoto algorithm. “

Buying and Selling DubaiCoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DubaiCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DubaiCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DubaiCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

