DuPont de Nemours (DD) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, November 2nd. Analysts expect DuPont de Nemours to post earnings of $1.12 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 32.59%. The business’s revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. On average, analysts expect DuPont de Nemours to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

DuPont de Nemours stock opened at $71.93 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.37. DuPont de Nemours has a fifty-two week low of $55.22 and a fifty-two week high of $87.27. The stock has a market cap of $37.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.20, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.66.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is 35.71%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on DD shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. TheStreet raised shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $94.00 target price for the company. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.39.

In related news, Director Luther C. Iv Kissam purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $75.94 per share, for a total transaction of $379,700.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Rose Lee sold 26,448 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.37, for a total transaction of $1,966,937.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

About DuPont de Nemours

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Imaging, Nutrition & Biosciences, Transportation & Industrial, Safety & Construction, and Non-Core.

