EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $171.22.

EGP has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered EastGroup Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating on shares of EastGroup Properties in a research note on Monday, September 6th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price target on shares of EastGroup Properties in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Mizuho initiated coverage on EastGroup Properties in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on EastGroup Properties from $163.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd.

In other EastGroup Properties news, EVP John F. Coleman sold 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.38, for a total value of $333,222.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,710,365.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EastGroup Properties during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in EastGroup Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in EastGroup Properties by 164.7% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of EastGroup Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 60.6% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EGP opened at $192.50 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.48, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $174.74. EastGroup Properties has a 52-week low of $130.64 and a 52-week high of $193.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.45 by ($0.76). EastGroup Properties had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 30.48%. The business had revenue of $99.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that EastGroup Properties will post 5.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This is an increase from EastGroup Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. EastGroup Properties’s payout ratio is 66.91%.

EastGroup Properties Company Profile

EastGroup Properties, Inc is an equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in the United States. It operates through Industrial Properties segment. Its portfolio consists of distribution facilities in Florida, California, Texas, Arizona, and North Carolina.

