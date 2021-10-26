Echo Street Capital Management LLC Acquires 24,720 Shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Echo Street Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) by 70.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 59,943 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,720 shares during the quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vistra were worth $1,112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VST. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vistra by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 458,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,925,000 after buying an additional 89,962 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vistra during the first quarter worth $817,000. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Vistra during the first quarter worth $214,000. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its position in Vistra by 107.4% in the 1st quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 22,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 11,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QS Investors LLC boosted its stake in Vistra by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 24,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on VST shares. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Vistra in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Vistra from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Guggenheim raised shares of Vistra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Vistra from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Vistra from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.75.

In related news, Director Scott B. Helm acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.98 per share, for a total transaction of $89,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VST stock opened at $19.50 on Tuesday. Vistra Corp. has a 52-week low of $15.47 and a 52-week high of $24.20. The stock has a market cap of $9.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.93, a PEG ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.22 and its 200-day moving average is $17.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Vistra (NYSE:VST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.15). Vistra had a negative net margin of 13.44% and a negative return on equity of 20.81%. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Vistra Corp. will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.54%.

Vistra Company Profile

Vistra Corp. is an energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and power generation. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset and Asset Closure. The Retail segment sells electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers.

