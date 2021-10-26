Echo Street Capital Management LLC Acquires 9,146 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Echo Street Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 104.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,873 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,146 shares during the quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Southern were worth $1,081,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SO. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of The Southern by 530.3% during the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 416 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Southern during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Southern during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its stake in shares of The Southern by 40.0% in the second quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Southern by 1,284.6% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. 59.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SO stock opened at $62.81 on Tuesday. The Southern Company has a 12-month low of $56.69 and a 12-month high of $67.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $64.67 and a 200-day moving average of $64.04.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5 billion. The Southern had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 11.43%. Research analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. The Southern’s payout ratio is presently 81.23%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of The Southern from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of The Southern from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of The Southern from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of The Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Southern in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.31.

In other The Southern news, insider Ann P. Daiss sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.34, for a total transaction of $112,595.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.65, for a total value of $156,625.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 89,747 shares of company stock valued at $5,969,659. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

