Echo Street Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in KB Home (NYSE:KBH)

Echo Street Capital Management LLC raised its position in KB Home (NYSE:KBH) by 237.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,393 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,392 shares during the quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC’s holdings in KB Home were worth $1,238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KBH. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of KB Home by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,227,362 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $335,018,000 after acquiring an additional 154,533 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in KB Home by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,903,169 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $135,086,000 after acquiring an additional 46,288 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in KB Home by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,731,573 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $111,230,000 after acquiring an additional 36,816 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in KB Home by 3.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,587,643 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $64,648,000 after acquiring an additional 51,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in KB Home by 0.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,476,625 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $60,129,000 after acquiring an additional 11,397 shares in the last quarter. 85.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Thomas W. Gilligan sold 35,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.49, for a total transaction of $1,426,138.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KBH opened at $41.00 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $41.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.38. KB Home has a 1-year low of $30.25 and a 1-year high of $52.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 1.81.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 21st. The construction company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60. KB Home had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 15.64%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that KB Home will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 11th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. KB Home’s payout ratio is 19.17%.

KBH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of KB Home from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded KB Home from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on KB Home from $59.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on KB Home from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of KB Home from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.00.

About KB Home

KB Home engages in selling and building a variety of new homes. It builds various types of homes, including attached and detached single-family homes, townhomes, and condominiums. The firm operates through the following segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It offer homes in development communities, at urban in-fill locations and as part of mixed-use projects.

