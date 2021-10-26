Echo Street Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX)

Echo Street Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) by 172.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,672 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,590 shares during the period. Echo Street Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Novavax were worth $1,204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NVAX. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Novavax by 179.5% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 34,387 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,061,000 after buying an additional 77,662 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Novavax during the 1st quarter worth $628,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Novavax by 32.3% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 27,649 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,013,000 after acquiring an additional 6,752 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Novavax in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Novavax by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 764 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.46% of the company’s stock.

In other Novavax news, CEO Stanley C. Erck sold 42,829 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.15, for a total value of $7,544,328.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David M. Mott sold 24,961 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.90, for a total value of $6,312,636.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 186,601 shares of company stock valued at $36,601,725. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on NVAX. Zacks Investment Research raised Novavax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $246.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Novavax in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $249.00.

NVAX opened at $135.35 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $220.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $199.24. Novavax, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.59 and a fifty-two week high of $331.68. The firm has a market cap of $10.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.87 and a beta of 1.62.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.75) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.63) by ($1.12). The company had revenue of $298.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $370.80 million. Novavax had a negative net margin of 80.37% and a negative return on equity of 150.88%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.30) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Novavax, Inc. will post -8.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Novavax Company Profile

Novavax, Inc focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of vaccines to prevent infectious diseases. It provides vaccines for COVID-19, seasonal flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Ebola, and Middle East respiratory syndrome. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, MD.

