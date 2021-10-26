Echo Street Capital Management LLC Buys New Stake in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK)

Echo Street Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 53,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,109,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Park Hotels & Resorts during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 73.3% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,074 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 2,404.9% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 2,453 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Park Hotels & Resorts in the second quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts during the 2nd quarter worth $101,000. 91.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Park Hotels & Resorts alerts:

PK stock opened at $18.75 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.05. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.31 and a 52-week high of $24.67. The company has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of -5.53 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a quick ratio of 3.72, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $323.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.94 million. Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 114.31% and a negative return on equity of 16.74%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

PK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Truist raised Park Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Park Hotels & Resorts from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Park Hotels & Resorts from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.89.

In other news, Director Geoffrey Garrett sold 3,898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.29, for a total transaction of $75,192.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas D. Eckert acquired 10,000 shares of Park Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.73 per share, with a total value of $177,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Park Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Park Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which owns and operates hotels and resorts. It operates through the Consolidated Hotels and Unconsolidated Hotels segments. Its portfolio of hotels and resorts include the Waldorf Astoria Hotels and Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, DoubleTree by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Curio.

Further Reading: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK).

Receive News & Ratings for Park Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.