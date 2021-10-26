Echo Street Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 6,314 United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Echo Street Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,314 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,133,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UTHR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in United Therapeutics by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 76,221 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,945,000 after buying an additional 12,087 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $214,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $706,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $361,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,490 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,587,000 after purchasing an additional 1,576 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.95% of the company’s stock.
Shares of United Therapeutics stock opened at $191.34 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.59 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 7.15 and a current ratio of 7.44. The company has a fifty day moving average of $200.36 and a 200 day moving average of $193.42. United Therapeutics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $120.76 and a fifty-two week high of $216.90.
In other United Therapeutics news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.94, for a total transaction of $1,265,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,937,316.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher Causey sold 2,610 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $548,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,610 shares of company stock valued at $5,322,420 in the last three months. Insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on UTHR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered United Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $192.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Argus upgraded United Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $220.78.
About United Therapeutics
United Therapeutics Corp. operates as a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of products for patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases. The firm markets and sells commercial therapies to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension and high-risk neuroblastoma.
Recommended Story: Dead Cat Bounce
Receive News & Ratings for United Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.