Echo Street Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 6,314 United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Echo Street Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,314 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,133,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UTHR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in United Therapeutics by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 76,221 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,945,000 after buying an additional 12,087 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $214,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $706,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $361,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,490 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,587,000 after purchasing an additional 1,576 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of United Therapeutics stock opened at $191.34 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.59 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 7.15 and a current ratio of 7.44. The company has a fifty day moving average of $200.36 and a 200 day moving average of $193.42. United Therapeutics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $120.76 and a fifty-two week high of $216.90.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported $3.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.63. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 29.60% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The company had revenue of $446.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $378.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.68 EPS. United Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that United Therapeutics Co. will post 11.07 EPS for the current year.

In other United Therapeutics news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.94, for a total transaction of $1,265,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,937,316.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher Causey sold 2,610 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $548,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,610 shares of company stock valued at $5,322,420 in the last three months. Insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on UTHR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered United Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $192.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Argus upgraded United Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $220.78.

About United Therapeutics

United Therapeutics Corp. operates as a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of products for patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases. The firm markets and sells commercial therapies to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension and high-risk neuroblastoma.

