Echo Street Capital Management LLC Has $1.16 Million Holdings in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Echo Street Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) by 165.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,058 shares of the casino operator’s stock after buying an additional 13,738 shares during the period. Echo Street Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $1,162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,384,132 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,360,060,000 after acquiring an additional 3,393,063 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 6.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,141,973 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,482,802,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691,201 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 33.8% in the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 5,951,420 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $313,580,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504,746 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,823,626 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $359,414,000 after buying an additional 1,445,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the 1st quarter worth about $78,919,000. Institutional investors own 36.81% of the company’s stock.

LVS stock opened at $37.99 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.21. The firm has a market cap of $29.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.83 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.88. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 12 month low of $35.59 and a 12 month high of $66.76.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The casino operator reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.24). Las Vegas Sands had a negative net margin of 32.53% and a negative return on equity of 35.02%. The firm had revenue of $857.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.67) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 92.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LVS. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $61.00 to $58.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $73.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $77.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. TheStreet cut shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $60.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Las Vegas Sands currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.67.

Las Vegas Sands Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp. engages in the development of destination properties. The firm operates through the following geographic segments: Macao, Singapore and United States. The Macao segment handles the operations of The Venetian Macao, Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao and Sands Macao.

