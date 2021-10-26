Echo Street Capital Management LLC Has $1.31 Million Position in Reinvent Technology Partners Y (NASDAQ:RTPYU)

Echo Street Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Reinvent Technology Partners Y (NASDAQ:RTPYU) by 159.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 129,542 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 79,542 shares during the quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Reinvent Technology Partners Y were worth $1,307,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baupost Group LLC MA acquired a new position in shares of Reinvent Technology Partners Y in the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,240,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Reinvent Technology Partners Y in the first quarter valued at $47,800,000. Third Point LLC acquired a new position in Reinvent Technology Partners Y during the first quarter worth $40,160,000. Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of Reinvent Technology Partners Y during the first quarter valued at $39,156,000. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Reinvent Technology Partners Y in the 1st quarter valued at $38,459,000.

Get Reinvent Technology Partners Y alerts:

NASDAQ:RTPYU opened at $10.20 on Tuesday. Reinvent Technology Partners Y has a 1 year low of $9.80 and a 1 year high of $10.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.06 and a 200-day moving average of $10.10.

Reinvent Technology Partners Y, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Recommended Story: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Reinvent Technology Partners Y Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reinvent Technology Partners Y and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.