Echo Street Capital Management LLC Has $1.34 Million Position in Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TMX)

Echo Street Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TMX) by 141.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,147 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,506 shares during the period. Echo Street Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Terminix Global were worth $1,343,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. First Manhattan Co. lifted its stake in shares of Terminix Global by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,370 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Terminix Global in the second quarter valued at about $69,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Terminix Global in the first quarter valued at about $115,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Terminix Global during the second quarter worth about $128,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in Terminix Global during the second quarter worth about $129,000.

Shares of TMX stock opened at $41.39 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.32. Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.88 and a 52 week high of $55.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $42.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.90. The company has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.77.

Terminix Global (NYSE:TMX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $560.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $553.90 million. Terminix Global had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 6.68%. Analysts forecast that Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on TMX shares. Bank of America raised shares of Terminix Global from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Terminix Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Terminix Global from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.80.

In other news, CEO Brett Ponton purchased 5,982 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $41.66 per share, with a total value of $249,210.12. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 5,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $249,210.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Terminix Global Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of residential and commercial services. It offers residential and commercial termite and pest control, national accounts pest control services, restoration, commercial cleaning, residential cleaning, cabinet and furniture repair, and home inspections.

