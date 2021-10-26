Echo Street Capital Management LLC Increases Holdings in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD)

Echo Street Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) by 80.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,585 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,727 shares during the period. Echo Street Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Royal Gold were worth $1,208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RGLD. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Royal Gold during the first quarter worth $3,676,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Royal Gold by 123.1% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,963 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Gold in the first quarter worth about $624,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Royal Gold by 131.1% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 56,042 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,031,000 after buying an additional 31,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. purchased a new position in Royal Gold during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.30% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on RGLD. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Royal Gold in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price target on Royal Gold from $146.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on Royal Gold from C$160.00 to C$155.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 10th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Royal Gold from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Royal Gold from $138.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Royal Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.32.

Shares of RGLD stock opened at $100.49 on Tuesday. Royal Gold, Inc. has a twelve month low of $92.01 and a twelve month high of $129.69. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.61.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The basic materials company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $168.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.85 million. Royal Gold had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 49.12%. Analysts forecast that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 4.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. Royal Gold’s payout ratio is 33.43%.

In other news, VP Randy Shefman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.19, for a total transaction of $111,190.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $890,187.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Paul Libner sold 921 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.58, for a total transaction of $103,686.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,710,990.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Royal Gold Profile

Royal Gold, Inc engages in the acquisition and management of metal streams, royalties, and similar interests. It operates through the following segments: Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests, and Acquisition and Management of Royalty Interests. The Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests segment involves in the purchase agreement that provides, in exchange for an upfront deposit payment, the right to purchase all or a portion of one or more metals.

