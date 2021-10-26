Echo Street Capital Management LLC Invests $1.18 Million in JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU)

Echo Street Capital Management LLC bought a new position in JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 70,466 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,182,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,932,325 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $49,205,000 after buying an additional 35,405 shares during the last quarter. Cipher Capital LP bought a new position in JetBlue Airways during the 2nd quarter valued at about $462,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,058,030 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $135,214,000 after purchasing an additional 534,092 shares during the last quarter. Kylin Management LLC bought a new position in JetBlue Airways during the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,551,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,090,717 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,082,000 after purchasing an additional 34,492 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JBLU opened at $14.74 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.18. JetBlue Airways Co. has a fifty-two week low of $10.96 and a fifty-two week high of $21.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a PE ratio of -4.39 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.06.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The transportation company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.09. JetBlue Airways had a negative net margin of 28.27% and a negative return on equity of 41.70%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($2.02) earnings per share. JetBlue Airways’s revenue for the quarter was up 597.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that JetBlue Airways Co. will post -2.13 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on JBLU. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of JetBlue Airways from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of JetBlue Airways from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of JetBlue Airways from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of JetBlue Airways from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on shares of JetBlue Airways from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.77.

JetBlue Airways Corp. provides air transportation services. It carries more than 30 million customers a year to 86 cities in the U.S., Caribbean, and Latin America with an average of 850 daily flights. The firm offers flights and tickets to more than 82 destinations, with accommodations such as free TV, free snacks, and most legroom.

