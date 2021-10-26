Echo Street Capital Management LLC Invests $1.36 Million in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS)

Echo Street Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 13,680 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,363,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 308.3% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 250,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,875,000 after acquiring an additional 188,806 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in the 1st quarter valued at about $557,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,884,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 83,197 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,287,000 after purchasing an additional 7,504 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 57.7% during the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 3,311 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 1,211 shares during the last quarter. 87.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FBHS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Fortune Brands Home & Security in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $114.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Monday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.07.

FBHS opened at $97.25 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.87. The company has a market cap of $13.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.92 and a beta of 1.63. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a one year low of $78.81 and a one year high of $114.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $96.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.29.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 10.30% and a return on equity of 26.52%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 5.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.82%.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Profile

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc manufactures and supplies home and security products and services. The company operates through the following segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, Outdoors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities, for the kitchen, bath and other parts.

