Echo Street Capital Management LLC Makes New $1.42 Million Investment in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

Echo Street Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,373 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,415,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,958 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,492,000 after acquiring an additional 2,083 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in the 1st quarter valued at about $352,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,603 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,157,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.24% of the company’s stock.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro stock opened at $147.79 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 2.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $151.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $187.80. The company has a market capitalization of $8.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.97 and a beta of 1.13. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a fifty-two week low of $139.20 and a fifty-two week high of $254.34.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $3.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.52 by $0.46. The Scotts Miracle-Gro had a return on equity of 66.94% and a net margin of 11.11%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.80 earnings per share. The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 9.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th were issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This is a boost from The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.46%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SMG. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 target price for the company. Raymond James decreased their target price on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Truist Securities decreased their target price on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Truist decreased their price objective on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $257.00 price objective on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Scotts Miracle-Gro has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $222.00.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Co engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of systems and accessories for hydroponic gardening. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The U.S. Consumer segment consists of consumer lawn and garden business. The Hawthorn segment includes indoor, urban, and hydroponic gardening business.

