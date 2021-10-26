Echo Street Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

Echo Street Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 10,287 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,199,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CROX. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Crocs in the second quarter worth $252,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Crocs by 22.9% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 237,173 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $27,635,000 after buying an additional 44,254 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Crocs by 228.7% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,783 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $907,000 after buying an additional 5,415 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Crocs by 1,586.3% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 303,874 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $35,407,000 after buying an additional 285,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in shares of Crocs by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,964 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CROX. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Crocs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Crocs from $212.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Crocs from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Crocs from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $157.00 target price (up previously from $151.00) on shares of Crocs in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $176.00.

Shares of CROX opened at $155.64 on Tuesday. Crocs, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.55 and a 12-month high of $163.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $143.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $9.71 billion, a PE ratio of 15.56, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.83.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The textile maker reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.59. Crocs had a return on equity of 126.41% and a net margin of 35.35%. The company had revenue of $625.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $609.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 73.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Crocs, Inc. will post 6.78 EPS for the current year.

In other Crocs news, CFO Anne Mehlman sold 2,064 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.29, for a total value of $322,582.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Michelle Poole sold 4,273 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.48, for a total value of $604,544.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,381 shares of company stock worth $4,200,147. 2.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Crocs, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, worldwide marketing, sale and distribution of casual footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Asia Pacific and Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA). The Americas segment consists of the revenues and expenses related to product sales in North and South America.

