Echo Street Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V (NASDAQ:HCIC)

Echo Street Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V (NASDAQ:HCIC) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 125,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,264,000. Echo Street Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.29% of Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in HCIC. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V in the first quarter worth $27,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V in the second quarter worth about $109,000. Polygon Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V during the second quarter worth about $120,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V during the second quarter valued at about $140,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.72% of the company’s stock.

HCIC stock opened at $9.92 on Tuesday. Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V has a 52 week low of $9.60 and a 52 week high of $10.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.92 and a 200 day moving average of $9.94.

Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V is a blank check company. The company was formerly known as Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. V and changed its name to Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V in November 2020. Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V was founded in 2020 and is based in Wilson, Wyoming.

