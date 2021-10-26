Echo Street Capital Management LLC Purchases 5,733 Shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA)

Echo Street Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) by 99.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,495 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 5,733 shares during the period. Echo Street Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Natera were worth $1,305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NTRA. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Natera by 1,880.4% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 737,682 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $74,904,000 after buying an additional 700,432 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Natera by 125.1% in the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,000,635 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $113,602,000 after buying an additional 556,085 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Natera in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,284,000. Holocene Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Natera by 64.8% in the 1st quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 934,701 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $94,910,000 after purchasing an additional 367,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Natera by 52.9% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,037,369 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $105,334,000 after purchasing an additional 359,073 shares in the last quarter. 93.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Jonathan Sheena sold 4,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.36, for a total value of $524,275.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel Rabinowitz sold 446 shares of Natera stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.67, for a total value of $56,048.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 222,464 shares of company stock valued at $25,771,872. 10.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NTRA. Cowen began coverage on shares of Natera in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Natera from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Natera from $134.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Natera from $127.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Natera from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $141.33.

Shares of Natera stock opened at $116.00 on Tuesday. Natera, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.61 and a 1 year high of $129.09. The firm has a market cap of $10.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.61 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50-day moving average of $114.24 and a 200 day moving average of $108.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 3.74 and a quick ratio of 3.59.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The medical research company reported ($1.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.05) by ($0.27). Natera had a negative net margin of 62.31% and a negative return on equity of 74.29%. The business had revenue of $142.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.50 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Natera, Inc. will post -4.63 EPS for the current year.

Natera Profile

Natera, Inc is a diagnostics company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of genetic testing services. It provides Panorama non-invasive prenatal test (NIPT), Vistara, horizon carrier screening (HCS), spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis, Anora products of conception (POC) and non-invasive paternity testing (PAT).

