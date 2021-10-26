Echo Street Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 19,195 Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Echo Street Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 19,195 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,281,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 16.2% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,348,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $149,101,000 after acquiring an additional 328,215 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Realty Income by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 52,589 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,339,000 after purchasing an additional 3,555 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 895.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 294,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,686,000 after purchasing an additional 264,700 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its position in shares of Realty Income by 19.6% during the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 11,572 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $735,000 after buying an additional 1,895 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Realty Income by 8.6% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 373,394 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,712,000 after buying an additional 29,709 shares during the last quarter. 70.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

O stock opened at $73.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.76 billion, a PE ratio of 74.62, a P/E/G ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Realty Income Co. has a twelve month low of $57.00 and a twelve month high of $74.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $69.43 and its 200-day moving average is $68.74.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.04). Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.21% and a net margin of 20.89%. The firm had revenue of $464.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $430.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Realty Income Co. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.236 per share. This represents a $2.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 1st. Realty Income’s payout ratio is 83.48%.

O has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $79.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Realty Income from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Realty Income has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.20.

About Realty Income

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

