Echo Street Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Echo Street Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 96.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,170 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 102,815 shares during the quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $1,019,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in salesforce.com by 115.3% in the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 127 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in salesforce.com during the first quarter worth $36,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in salesforce.com by 35.8% during the second quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 163 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new stake in salesforce.com during the second quarter valued at $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.33% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.95, for a total value of $4,819,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.29, for a total value of $1,261,147.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 798,656 shares of company stock valued at $211,401,220 over the last three months. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CRM opened at $293.92 on Tuesday. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12 month low of $201.51 and a 12 month high of $295.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $287.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.04, a PEG ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $267.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $246.62.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.56. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 9.99%. The firm had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. salesforce.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho raised their target price on salesforce.com from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. JMP Securities increased their target price on salesforce.com from $320.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Societe Generale lifted their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $290.00 to $321.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Friday, September 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, salesforce.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $311.63.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

