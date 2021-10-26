Echo Street Capital Management LLC Sells 93,532 Shares of CONX Corp. (NASDAQ:CONX)

Echo Street Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in CONX Corp. (NASDAQ:CONX) by 43.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 122,798 shares of the company’s stock after selling 93,532 shares during the period. Echo Street Capital Management LLC owned about 0.13% of CONX worth $1,211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CONX. Warberg Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CONX during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Polygon Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of CONX by 92.2% during the second quarter. Polygon Management Ltd. now owns 104,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,028,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CONX by 14.8% during the second quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 2,329,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,970,000 after buying an additional 300,100 shares in the last quarter. RP Investment Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of CONX during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,944,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC grew its position in CONX by 230.1% during the 2nd quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC now owns 72,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $716,000 after acquiring an additional 50,653 shares during the last quarter. 65.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CONX alerts:

NASDAQ:CONX opened at $9.81 on Tuesday. CONX Corp. has a one year low of $9.70 and a one year high of $11.09. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.85.

CONX Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or assets. It intends to focus its search on identifying a prospective target operating in the technology, media, and telecommunications industries, including the wireless communications industry.

Featured Story: What is Depreciation?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CONX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CONX Corp. (NASDAQ:CONX).

Receive News & Ratings for CONX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CONX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.