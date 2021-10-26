Echo Street Capital Management LLC Takes $1.13 Million Position in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Echo Street Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 17,879 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $1,131,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 61.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,798,974 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,008,133,000 after acquiring an additional 6,036,611 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 10,429,648 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $665,516,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223,073 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 909.1% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 913,492 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $57,787,000 after purchasing an additional 822,971 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP raised its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 3,121.4% during the 1st quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 832,380 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $53,114,000 after purchasing an additional 806,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 394.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 947,253 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $59,923,000 after buying an additional 755,502 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

XRAY opened at $57.27 on Tuesday. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.95 and a 12 month high of $69.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of $59.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.91.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.06. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 13.22%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.18) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 117.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s payout ratio is 24.58%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on XRAY shares. TheStreet raised DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $72.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Barrington Research raised their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.57.

About DENTSPLY SIRONA

Dentsply Sirona, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sales and distribution of professional dental products and technologies. It operates through the following segments: Technologies and Equipment and Consumables. The Technologies and Equipment segments comprises dental technology, equipment and healthcare consumable products such as dental implants, laboratory dental products, computer-aided design and computer-aided manufacturing systems, imaging systems, treatment centers and consumable medical device products.

