Ellaism One Day Volume Reaches $22.00 (ELLA)

Ellaism (CURRENCY:ELLA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 26th. One Ellaism coin can now be purchased for about $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Ellaism has traded up 102.1% against the dollar. Ellaism has a total market cap of $59,629.07 and approximately $22.00 worth of Ellaism was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Ellaism alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,209.83 or 0.06701713 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.54 or 0.00088416 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000271 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 28.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded 43.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ellaism Coin Profile

Ellaism is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 11th, 2017. Ellaism’s total supply is 47,486,669 coins and its circulating supply is 47,435,338 coins. Ellaism’s official website is ellaism.org . Ellaism’s official Twitter account is @EllaismCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Ellaism is board.ellaism.io . The Reddit community for Ellaism is /r/ellaism and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ellaism is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Ethash algorithm. Ellaism is using a combination of ETC and ETH code and intends to use exclusively proof of work to secure the blockchain. It benefits from a zero pre-mine and has no mandatory developer fees with all support and development donated freely by the community. “

Ellaism Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ellaism directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ellaism should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ellaism using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ellaism Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ellaism and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.