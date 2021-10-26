Emercoin (EMC) Hits One Day Volume of $24,447.00

Emercoin (CURRENCY:EMC) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 26th. Emercoin has a total market cap of $3.50 million and $24,447.00 worth of Emercoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Emercoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0726 or 0.00000117 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Emercoin has traded 13.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Emercoin alerts:

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Internet of People (IOP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Vortex Defi (VTX) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000064 BTC.

WinCash (WCC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0492 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Theresa May Coin (MAY) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ParkByte (PKB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Experience Points (XP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

FlavorsBSC (FLVR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000013 BTC.

EduMetrix Coin (EMC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00011340 BTC.

Emercoin Profile

Emercoin (EMC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 11th, 2013. Emercoin’s total supply is 48,269,281 coins. The Reddit community for Emercoin is /r/EmerCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Emercoin’s official website is emercoin.com . Emercoin’s official Twitter account is @EmerCoin_EMC and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Emercoin is emercointalk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Hybrid of NameCoin and PPCoin. More focused on the production of coins by PoS than PoW. Mining has a bonus on the interval 1-512 difficulty for high initial issue of coins. Further difficulty will gradually increase, making PoS mining more promising. Emercoin offers a 6% annual POS reward with 30 day coin maturity. Coin added by @chopcoin Team “

Emercoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Emercoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Emercoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Emercoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Emercoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Emercoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.