Endava (NYSE:DAVA) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.580-$0.607 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $197.34 million-$200.10 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $176.51 million.Endava also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.220-$2.305 EPS.

DAVA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Endava from $120.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Endava from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Endava from $84.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Endava from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $167.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of Endava in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $125.89.

Get Endava alerts:

Endava stock opened at $154.13 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $136.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.26. Endava has a twelve month low of $60.01 and a twelve month high of $155.75. The company has a market cap of $8.59 billion, a PE ratio of 145.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.88.

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 27th. The company reported $41.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $40.65. Endava had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 16.35%. The company had revenue of $133.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 47.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Endava will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

About Endava

Endava Plc engages in the provision of technology services. It focuses on finance, insurance, telecommunications, media, and retail companies. The company was founded by John Edward Cotterell in 2000 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Read More: Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Endava Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endava and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.