Endava (NYSE:DAVA) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.220-$2.305 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $839.04 million-$848.70 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $779.89 million.Endava also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.580-$0.607 EPS.

Endava stock opened at $154.13 on Tuesday. Endava has a 12 month low of $60.01 and a 12 month high of $155.75. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $136.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.26. The company has a market cap of $8.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 148.20, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.88.

Get Endava alerts:

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) last released its earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The company reported $41.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $40.65. Endava had a return on equity of 16.35% and a net margin of 9.80%. The business had revenue of $133.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 47.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Endava will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Endava from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a hold rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Endava in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Endava from $84.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of Endava in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Endava from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $167.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Endava presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $125.89.

About Endava

Endava Plc engages in the provision of technology services. It focuses on finance, insurance, telecommunications, media, and retail companies. The company was founded by John Edward Cotterell in 2000 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Story: Momentum Indicators

Receive News & Ratings for Endava Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endava and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.