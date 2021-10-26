Endeavour Silver Corp. (TSE:EDR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Endeavour Silver Corp. (TSE:EDR) (NYSE:EXK) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$7.39.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$7.00 price objective on shares of Endeavour Silver in a research report on Friday, October 8th. CIBC reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a C$8.25 price objective on shares of Endeavour Silver in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Endeavour Silver in a research report on Friday, October 1st.

Get Endeavour Silver alerts:

Endeavour Silver stock opened at C$6.49 on Tuesday. Endeavour Silver has a 1-year low of C$4.00 and a 1-year high of C$9.32. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$5.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$6.74. The company has a current ratio of 5.10, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71.

Endeavour Silver (TSE:EDR) (NYSE:EXK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.03 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$58.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$51.19 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Endeavour Silver will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

Endeavour Silver Company Profile

Endeavour Silver Corp., a mid-tier precious metals mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mining properties in Mexico and Chile. The company also explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company has interests in three producing silver-gold mines in Mexico, including the GuanacevÃ­ mine in Durango; the BolaÃ±itos mine in Guanajuato; and the El Compas mine in Zacatecas.

Read More: Equity Income

Receive News & Ratings for Endeavour Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endeavour Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.