Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) Price Target Increased to $151.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $131.00 to $151.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target indicates a potential upside of 12.84% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Entegris from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Entegris in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $128.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.30.

Shares of ENTG traded down $2.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $133.82. The company had a trading volume of 27,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 832,382. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $122.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $118.24. The stock has a market cap of $18.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.16 and a beta of 1.22. Entegris has a 52 week low of $74.14 and a 52 week high of $138.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 4.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $579.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $583.55 million. Entegris had a net margin of 16.29% and a return on equity of 28.50%. The company’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Entegris will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP James Anthony O’neill sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.27, for a total transaction of $193,905.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP William James Shaner sold 16,888 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.11, for a total transaction of $2,231,073.68. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,391,263.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 97,013 shares of company stock valued at $12,091,658 over the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENTG. WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Entegris during the second quarter valued at approximately $309,410,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Entegris by 204.1% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,078,218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $255,068,000 after acquiring an additional 1,394,877 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Entegris during the second quarter valued at approximately $134,377,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Entegris by 5.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,560,399 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,667,520,000 after acquiring an additional 676,350 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Entegris by 115.4% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 630,689 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $70,511,000 after acquiring an additional 337,883 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.40% of the company’s stock.

Entegris Company Profile

Entegris, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of specialty materials for microelectronics industry. It operates through the following business segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Advanced Materials Handling (AMH); and Microcontamination Control (MC). The SCEM segment provides purity process chemistries, gases, and materials and delivery systems to support semiconductor and other advance manufacturing processes.

