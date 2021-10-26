Entergy (NYSE:ETR) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.800-$6.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $5.970. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Entergy also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $6.150-$6.450 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:ETR opened at $103.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.88, a P/E/G ratio of 13.78 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.03. Entergy has a 52-week low of $85.78 and a 52-week high of $115.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.06). Entergy had a return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 11.48%. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.57 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Entergy will post 6.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.14%.

ETR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on Entergy from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Entergy from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Entergy from $114.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Entergy from $122.00 to $100.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Entergy from $121.00 to $117.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $114.86.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Entergy stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 14.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 739,162 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 94,447 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.37% of Entergy worth $73,696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

About Entergy

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power; and operations of a natural gas distribution business.

