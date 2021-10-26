Entergy (NYSE:ETR) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.150-$6.450 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $6.350. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Entergy also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $5.800-$6.100 EPS.

A number of research firms have commented on ETR. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Entergy from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Entergy from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Entergy from $121.00 to $117.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Entergy from $122.00 to $100.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Entergy from $114.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $114.86.

ETR stock opened at $103.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.03. Entergy has a fifty-two week low of $85.78 and a fifty-two week high of $115.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.88, a PEG ratio of 13.78 and a beta of 0.57.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.06). Entergy had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 11.12%. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.57 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Entergy will post 6.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.14%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Entergy stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 739,162 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 94,447 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.37% of Entergy worth $73,696,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power; and operations of a natural gas distribution business.

