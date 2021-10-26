Entergy (NYSE:ETR) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.550-$6.850 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Entergy also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $5.800-$6.100 EPS.

Shares of NYSE ETR opened at $103.79 on Tuesday. Entergy has a 1-year low of $85.78 and a 1-year high of $115.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $108.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.78 and a beta of 0.57.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.06). Entergy had a return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 11.48%. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Entergy will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.14%.

ETR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Entergy from $122.00 to $100.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Mizuho increased their price target on Entergy from $114.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Entergy from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Citigroup increased their price target on Entergy from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Entergy from $121.00 to $117.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Entergy currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $114.86.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Entergy stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 739,162 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 94,447 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.37% of Entergy worth $73,696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 86.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Entergy Company Profile

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power; and operations of a natural gas distribution business.

