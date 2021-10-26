Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for AutoZone, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:AZO)

AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) – Equities researchers at William Blair raised their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of AutoZone in a note issued to investors on Monday, October 25th. William Blair analyst D. Hofkin now forecasts that the company will earn $21.16 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $20.36. William Blair also issued estimates for AutoZone’s Q2 2022 earnings at $15.87 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $108.75 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on AZO. Stephens boosted their price target on AutoZone from $1,700.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on AutoZone from $1,870.00 to $1,950.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Wedbush boosted their price target on AutoZone from $1,650.00 to $1,820.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on AutoZone from $1,700.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $1,600.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,661.53.

Shares of AutoZone stock opened at $1,821.09 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.24 billion, a PE ratio of 20.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,626.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,541.09. AutoZone has a one year low of $1,085.85 and a one year high of $1,844.99.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 20th. The company reported $35.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $30.20 by $5.52. The firm had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.57 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 163.72% and a net margin of 14.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $30.93 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,124,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 47,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,659,000 after purchasing an additional 3,505 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 3,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,342,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the period. Commerce Bank grew its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 1,050.5% during the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 7,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,589,000 after purchasing an additional 7,091 shares during the period. Finally, First Manhattan Co. grew its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 254,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,893,000 after purchasing an additional 14,365 shares during the period. 87.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other AutoZone news, EVP Philip B. Daniele sold 1,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,827.11, for a total value of $2,155,989.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Charles Pleas III sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,675.90, for a total value of $11,731,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,680 shares of company stock valued at $21,459,935. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

