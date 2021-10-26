Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Telstra Co. Limited’s FY2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:TLSYY)

Telstra Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:TLSYY) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Telstra in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Samuel now anticipates that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $0.59 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.57.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on TLSYY. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Telstra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 9th. UBS Group lowered shares of Telstra from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, New Street Research lowered shares of Telstra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.82 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.41.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TLSYY opened at $14.34 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.11 billion, a PE ratio of 23.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.93. Telstra has a twelve month low of $9.34 and a twelve month high of $14.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.85.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th were given a dividend of $0.8813 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a yield of 6.17%. Telstra’s payout ratio is presently 90.00%.

About Telstra

Telstra Corp. Ltd. engages in the provision of telecommunications and information services for domestic and international customers. It operates through the following segments: Telstra Consumer and Small Business, Telstra Enterprise, Networks and IT, Telstra InfraCo, and All Others. The Telstra Consumer and Small Business segment comprises of telecommunication products, services, and solutions across mobiles, fixed and mobile broadband, telephony and play TV/IPTV, and digital content to consumer and small business customers in Australia.

