Equities Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for October, 26th (AAALF, AIQUY, ATASY, BJ, CLH, CTTAY, CVLT, DETNF, DRI, FMS)

Equities Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Tuesday, October 26th:

Aareal Bank (OTCMKTS:AAALF) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

L’Air Liquide (OTCMKTS:AIQUY) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Atlantia (OTCMKTS:ATASY)

had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. They currently have $64.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of BJ's Wholesale Club have increased and outpaced the industry in the past three months. Solid execution of strategies, outstanding membership, gain in market share and elevated consumer spending trends have been contributing to the overall performance. This evident from second-quarter fiscal 2021 results. Notably, the company’s current view for the back half sales trend has improved. Focus on simplifying assortments, expanding into high-demand categories, enhancing omni-channel capabilities and providing value to customers bodes well. However, management had cautioned about margin pressures from inflation as well as freight costs, along with meaningful investments in labor and incremental COVID related safety and sanitation expenses. The company also expects supply chain and sourcing challenges to continue in the near future.”

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating. The firm currently has $131.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Clean Harbors' shares have outperformed its industry in the past year, partly due to earnings and revenue beat in the past four quarters. The company focuses on improving its efficiency and lowering operating costs through enhanced technology, process efficiencies and stringent cost management. It continues to make capital investments to enhance its quality and comply with government and local regulations. Buyouts help the company expand its business across multiple lines of services. Consistency in rewarding its shareholders through share buybacks boost investor confidence and positively impact earnings per share. On the flip side, high debt may limit Clean Harbors future expansion and worsen its risk profile. Global presence exposes the company to foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations. Its demand cycle is highly seasonal in nature.”

Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) had its equal weight rating reissued by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) was downgraded by analysts at William Blair from an outperform rating to a market perform rating.

Aker BP ASA (OTCMKTS:DETNF) had its equal weight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $151.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of Darden have outperformed the industry so far this year. The company has been gaining from business model enhancements and menu simplifications. This along with focus on technological enhancements with reference to online ordering, introduction of To Go capacity management and Curbside I'm Here notification, bode well. Going forward, the company intends to revamp its point-of-sale system to boost guest experience as well as to manage off-premise offerings. Earnings estimates for 2022 have moved up over the past 30 days. Although the company has reopened majority of its restaurants, it is likely to witness dismal traffic due to the social-distancing protocols. We believe that rising cases of new Delta variant will continue to hurt traffic and sales in the near future. This along with a rise in inflationary costs remain concerns.”

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Guess? (NYSE:GES) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $23.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Guess?' shares have outpaced the industry in the past year. The company is gaining from demand recovery as stores reopen. During second-quarter fiscal 2022, the company’s top and the bottom line improved year on year. Performance gained from sales growth across most regions. Management was particularly impressed with strong growth in operating profit. Guess? is gaining on solid digital efforts. However, Guess? provided a dismal view for the third quarter and fiscal 2022. Pandemic-led traffic declines are likely to remain a drag on the quarter’s performance. For fiscal 2022, management continues to expect revenues to decline in mid-single digits from fiscal 2020 levels, considering that there will not be any more pandemic-related closures. Also, its international presence exposes the company to the unfavorable currency rates.”

Galp Energia, SGPS (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) had its sector perform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong sell rating to a hold rating. They currently have $47.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of Hain Celestial have increased and outperformed the industry in the past three months. The company has been gaining from investments in its key brands. Notably, the company’s Get Bigger brands category registered a sales increase of 6% during fourth-quarter fiscal 2021, backed by strong household penetration. Well-chalked innovations and acquisitions along with marketing and assortment optimization efforts have been aiding the company. Hain Celestial is also progressing well with its transformation strategy to deliver sustainable profits. The strategy is aimed at simplifying portfolio, identifying additional areas of productivity savings and enhancing margins. However, the company has been witnessing several challenges including labor shortages and other overlaps related to the pandemic. High inflation has also been a drag.”

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Iberdrola (OTCMKTS:IBDRY) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

ING Groep (NYSE:ING) had its underweight rating reissued by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong sell rating to a hold rating. They currently have $633.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Intuit is benefiting from strong momentum in online ecosystem revenues and solid professional tax revenues. The TurboTax Live offering is also driving growth in the Consumer tax business. Solid momentum in the company’s lending product, QuickBooks Capital, remains a positive. Moreover, the company’s strategy of shifting its business to cloud-based subscription model will help generate stable revenues over the long run. The stock has outperformed the industry over the past year. Nonetheless, Intuit’s near-term prospect looks gloomy as the global lockdown amid the coronavirus crisis has affected small businesses, posing risks to its revenue growth. Additionally, higher costs and expenses due to increased investments in marketing and engineering teams are likely to continue impacting bottom-line results in the near term.”

Lundin Energy AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LNDNF) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

London Stock Exchange Group (OTCMKTS:LNSTY) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDY) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Ocado Group (OTCMKTS:OCDGF) had its underperform rating reissued by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

Onex (TSE:ONEX) was downgraded by analysts at CIBC from an outperform rating to a neutral rating.

Orange (NYSE:ORAN) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Pennon Group (OTCMKTS:PEGRY) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Raiffeisen Bank International (OTCMKTS:RAIFF) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Software Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:STWRY) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $396.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Teleflex exited the second quarter of 2021 with better-than-expected results. The year-over-year growth in earnings and revenues looks impressive. Geographically, the company’s performance was strong in the Americas, EMEA and Asia (driven by double-digit growth in China and high single-digit growth in Japan). Strong performance in the Vascular Access, Interventional, Anesthesia, Surgical, Interventional Urology and OEM segments also contributed to top-line growth. Expansion of both margins is another upside. The raised EPS guidance for 2021 buoys optimism. Over the past six months, Teleflex’s stock has underperformed its industry. However, a year-over-year decline in the company’s ‘Other’ product segment (consisting of respiratory and urology care products) is concerning. Rise in operating costs does not bode well.”

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $390.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Ulta Beauty has outpaced the industry in the past three months. The company has been benefiting from its omnichannel strength, thanks to the efficient store and digital operations. Also, the company’s skincare category has been gaining on consumers’ rising interest toward self-care. These upsides, along with an improved services business, aided second-quarter fiscal 2021 results, wherein the top and bottom lines grew year over year and beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Further, management raised the fiscal 2021 view. Robust sales and cost-containment efforts drove the bottom line. The company saw higher market share in all core prestige beauty categories, alongside seeing strength in all main mass categories. Makeup trends also improved with reduced mask usage, though it remained lower than 2019 level. High SG&A costs are also a concern.”

AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) had its sector perform rating reiterated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

