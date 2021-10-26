Erste Group Bank (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to Overweight

Erste Group Bank (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Erste Group Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Erste Group Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a €42.00 ($49.41) price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Erste Group Bank from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Erste Group Bank from €35.80 ($42.12) to €37.20 ($43.76) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Societe Generale raised shares of Erste Group Bank to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from €39.00 ($45.88) to €42.00 ($49.41) in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.37.

Get Erste Group Bank alerts:

Shares of EBKDY traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.87. The company had a trading volume of 14,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,340. The stock has a market cap of $18.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.87. Erste Group Bank has a fifty-two week low of $9.76 and a fifty-two week high of $23.24.

Erste Group Bank (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter. Erste Group Bank had a net margin of 15.73% and a return on equity of 6.46%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Erste Group Bank will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Erste Group Bank

Erste Group Bank AG engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, Corporates, Group Markets, Asset/Liability Management & Local Corporate Center, Savings Banks, and Group Corporate Center. The Retail segment comprises the business with private individuals, micros, and free professionals within the responsibility of account managers in the retail network.

See Also: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Erste Group Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Erste Group Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.