Essity AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ETTYF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Essity AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ETTYF) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $235.00.

ETTYF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Essity AB (publ) in a research report on Monday. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Essity AB (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Societe Generale cut shares of Essity AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Essity AB (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on Essity AB (publ) in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $235.00 target price on the stock.

OTCMKTS ETTYF opened at $29.72 on Tuesday. Essity AB has a 12 month low of $29.60 and a 12 month high of $36.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.09.

Essity AB (publ) develops, produces, and sells personal care, consumer tissue, and professional hygiene products and solutions worldwide. It offers personal care products comprising incontinence products, such as skincare products, wet wipes, and wash gloves; baby and pant diapers, as well as baby care products, such as wet wipes, shampoos, lotions, and baby oils; and pads, panty liners, tampons, intimate soaps, intimate wipes, and washable absorbent underwear.

