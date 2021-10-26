ETHPad Price Hits $0.15 on Exchanges (ETHPAD)

ETHPad (CURRENCY:ETHPAD) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 26th. ETHPad has a total market capitalization of $30.54 million and approximately $1.32 million worth of ETHPad was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ETHPad coin can currently be bought for $0.15 or 0.00000247 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, ETHPad has traded 9.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001613 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00001805 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.79 or 0.00072255 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 16.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.96 or 0.00077369 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.72 or 0.00102794 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62,001.21 or 1.00018690 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,183.94 or 0.06749417 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00002668 BTC.

ETHPad's total supply is 199,427,404 coins.

